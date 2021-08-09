More from Star Tribune
Cynthia M. Allen, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Control twin surges at the border, lest they combine
The influx of migrants has been persistent, and some of them get to stay pending hearings, and some of them bring COVID.
Steve Chapman
A little princess in a girl's life makes her stronger
Research into the matter challenges the new thinking on role models and gender stereotypes.
the Editorial Board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Democrats need crime solutions
And, yes, the strategy needs to include more police on the streets.
Stephen Grittman
Counterpoint: Dream of single-family homeownership doesn't divide, it unites
A Star Tribune article purported that zoning policies cause segregation. Did the reporters consider what people of all races actually want? Or the implications of their solution?
Letters
Readers Write: The climate and traffic habits, the Olympics, vaccine mandates and hesitancy, language adjustments
Help with climate concerns by slowing down on the freeways.