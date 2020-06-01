More from Star Tribune
Robert Maranto
We can't ignore progress made with police violence
If we do, we won't be able to identify what works to keep moving forward.
Letters
Reader Write: Leadership, policing by consent, cleaning up, deaths in police custody
The head of the police union must go.
Sandra Larson
Too much violence, too little accountability for both police and society
Fifty years ago I served on a police planning division for Minnesota. Fifty years and the issues haven't changed.
Opinion Exchange
Nation needs a day of mourning as pandemic's toll mounts
Americans have always found solace in the ritual of remembrance.