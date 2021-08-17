More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Eva von Dassow, Sumanth Gopinath, Teri Caraway, Gopalan Nadathur and Ruth Shaw
U has botched its vaccine mandate
Faculty, staff and students have lost confidence that the university administration has regard for our health and safety.
Opinion
A warning on artificial intelligence
Discrimination is a concern if AI is used in making lending decisions.
William Natbony, The Fulcrum (TNS)
Cruz is right, term limits are still the answer
The movement has bipartisan support and would encourage progress in our democracy.
Editorial
A budget focus on cops in Mpls., St. Paul
Frey, Carter unveil proposals to bolster public safety.
Letters
Readers Write: Afghanistan, state GOP chair
Why did we think this would work?