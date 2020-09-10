More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Daniel Prude's death puts spotlight on mental illness, policing
He died in police custody after hospital failed to provide treatment.
Editorial
Vague promises, 'pixie dust' not enough to maintain ACA protections
Detailed plans, not just promises, are needed to keep coverage for pre-existing conditions.
Janet Keough and Paula Maccabee
PolyMet permit: Secrecy, manipulation and a low bar for Minnesota agencies
Counterpoint: The full story on the MPCA's procedures.
Opinion
The 2020 election: Why Trump doesn't pass muster, by topic
He fails to strike a balance between freedom and the role of government to protect.
Larry Taylor
The 2020 election: Donald Trump took a 'swamp' and made it worse
A man like this should not be re-elected.