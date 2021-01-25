More from Star Tribune
Bret Stephens, New York Times
Dissidents first: A proposed foreign policy doctrine for the Biden administration
Force adversaries to choose between their material interests and their habits of repression.
Alexey Kovalev
Something special just happened in Russia
Crackdown and coercion are no longer enough to stop people protesting.
Margaret Renkl, New York Times
Even for bargain hunters, green cars make sense
Electric cars are an even better value than I understood when I first bought one.
Letters
Readers Write: COVID vaccinations, Maplewood development
A deadly serious scavenger hunt.
Editorial
Keep the heat on Putin to free Alexei Navalny
The U.S. must speak out on the opposition leader's arrest and the protests it triggered.