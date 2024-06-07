Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Our Columnists
'Tectonic shifts' roil media and politics
The interrelated changes are sharpening the partisanship shaping the character of the country.
Ka Vang
Why watching Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese being hazed makes me so angry
Hazing in women's sports feels like a betrayal. There should be a sisterhood.
Letters
Readers Write: Angry local politics, policing, Jamal Mitchell's death
Refocus on your actual jobs.
Editorial
A heads-up for those with MNCare
Monthly bills were paused during the pandemic but are resuming for about 46,000 enrollees. Timely payment is important to prevent coverage loss.