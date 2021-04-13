More from Star Tribune
Samuel Viskocil
Compassion, respect for law can quell the chaos
We must come together to move forward.
Stephanie Mcgill
We are tired, we are broken, we are hurting
Another death of a young Black man, another conversation with our children, another protest and still our problems are minimized.
Laura Kadwell
We must 'see color' and the humanity behind it
White people must stand as allies with our Black brothers and sisters if problems are to be solved.
Letters
Readers Write: The death of Daunte Wright
On police, guns and death.