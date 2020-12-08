From the editors:
We will be upgrading the technology that fuels Star Tribune websites from Tuesday evening through Wednesday.
The Star Tribune mobile app is currently not operational due to those changes. We recommend you use our desktop or mobile websites while we work to resolve those issues.
While we do not anticipate additional outages during this transition period, it is possible that some content or presentations online might be disrupted or become unavailable this evening. We will continue to cover and report significant news on our sites and in social-media channels.
We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Blogs
Gophers add defensive tackle Luther McCoy to 2021 class
The Florida native added his commitment Wednesday with the Dec. 16 signing day looming.
Business
'Somali mall,' Walgreens on Lake Street in Minneapolis set for $40M redevelopment
'Somali mall' and Walgreens — damaged in the unrest following the killing of George Floyd — would become apartments, office and retail space.
Business
Delta Air Lines permanently eliminates international change fees
The Atlanta-based airline is expanding its flexible rebookings as it hopes to lure customers back during uncertain times.
Loons
'Big decisions' ahead after Loons' season ends up with startling thud
Coach Adrian Heath promised progress for a franchise that he said will include roster-changing moves such as the ones that brought star Emanuel Reynoso and defender Bakaye Dibassy.to the club.
Local
Veto threat hangs over Minneapolis Council as it gets ready to vote on police cuts
The vote Wednesday will have major implications for how the city approaches public safety following George Floyd's death — and it could set up a fight with the mayor.