The referee slaps the mat to stop the wrestling match, signaling a pin, and the winner does something totally out of character.
She celebrates.
She screams and raises both arms to flex her massive muscles at the crowd. She never does this after matches. She rarely shows emotion, win or lose. She just leaves the mat.
This time Nari Miller flexes, and she screams, and goodness, look at that expression. She looks joyful and fiercely determined, so many emotions pouring out in one snapshot.
Title IX at 50

Current stories, such as this profile of Nari Miller, will be the focus of Title IX at 50, the Star Tribune's occasional series that continues through the law's anniversary date of June 23. Our series will also delve into Minnesota's history of gender discrimination in sports and examine other obstacles to equity today. Find our series at startribune.com/titleix.