Wisconsin senior defender Grace Bowlby of Edina earned first-team All-America honors, while Gophers senior forward Grace Zumwinkle and Minnesota Duluth defender Ashton Bell and goalie Emma Soderberg were named to the second team by the American Hockey Coaches Association on Friday.

Also on the first team are forwards Daryl Watts of Wisconsin, Alina Mueller of Northeastern and Danielle Serdachny of Colgate; and defender Skylar Fontaine and goalie Aerin Frankel of Northeastern.

Completin the second team are Boston College defender Cayla Barnes, Northeastern forward Chloe Aurard and Penn State forward Kiara Zanon.