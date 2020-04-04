Somebody painted a racial slur on a fence in Edina, and police hope a $1,000 reward offered by the city’s Crime Prevention Fund will lead them to the tagger.

The vandalism is believed to have occurred on a residential fence the morning of March 26 in the 6300 block of Rolf Avenue. Two passersby reported the graffiti. Police said they believe it is an isolated incident.

This week, the Edina Crime Prevention Fund announced the reward for information that leads to the arrest and charging of the culprit.

“We take these types of incidents very seriously and are actively investigating this incident,” said Sgt. Brandon Kuske of the Edina Police Department. “If residents ever witness suspicious behavior, they should call 911 immediately to report it.”

Anybody with information is asked to call 952-826-1600.