Minnetonka pulls off a three-touchdown rally against top-ranked Edina

Eden Prairie 40, Prior Lake 13: The Class 6A No. 7 Eagles ran over the visiting Lakers with five rushing touchdowns. Jeremy Fredericks had two touchdown runs and Gavin Walden, Elijah Rumph and Santosh Bommareddy had one each for the Eagles (2-1). Jackson Bakkum added a touchdown pass to Cooper Fahning for Eden Prairie. Myles Greenwood threw a touchdown pass to Levi Eiter and Luke Loehlein ran for a score in the second quarter to keep the Lakers (1-2) in the game in the first half.