Minnetonka, three touchdowns behind early in the second half, rallied to knock off Class 6A, No. 1 Edina 35-28 on Thursday at Minnetonka.
Minnetonka pulls off a three-touchdown rally against top-ranked Edina
Minnetonka, No. 5 in Class 6A, trailed by 21 points early in the second half before scoring four rushing TDs against No. 1 Edina.
The Skippers, ranked fifth in Class 6A, fell behind by three scores twice but got two touchdown runs each by Chase Conrad and quarterback Caleb Francois and took their first lead of the game with 3 minutes, 35 seconds left.
The Hornets (2-1) scored first on a 22-yard pick-six by Alex White with 2:49 left in the first quarter. Mason West threw two touchdown passes to Trillion Sorrell, including a 77-yarder, to extend the lead to 21-0 with 3:39 left in the first half.
Conrad got the Skippers (3-0) back in the game with his first touchdown run of the game with 54 seconds left in the first half, but West opened the second half with a 67-yard touchdown pass to Jake Bock on third-and-long.
The Skippers defense and special teams assisted the comeback by forcing two turnovers in the second half. The rally started after a missed Hornets field goal.
The Skippers, after defeating Eden Prairie on Friday, were ranked first when the initial poll of the season was released Tuesday.
Shakopee 17, Wayzata 7: The Sabers, ranked sixth in Class 6A, held off the host Trojans. Emmanuel Taye scored on runs of 9 and 16 yards to give the Sabers (3-0) a 14-0 lead at halftime. Caden Wong cut the deficit in half for the Trojans (1-2) with a 6-yard touchdown run. Quinn O’Fallon sealed the victory with a 20-yard field goal with 3:38 left.
Eden Prairie 40, Prior Lake 13: The Class 6A No. 7 Eagles ran over the visiting Lakers with five rushing touchdowns. Jeremy Fredericks had two touchdown runs and Gavin Walden, Elijah Rumph and Santosh Bommareddy had one each for the Eagles (2-1). Jackson Bakkum added a touchdown pass to Cooper Fahning for Eden Prairie. Myles Greenwood threw a touchdown pass to Levi Eiter and Luke Loehlein ran for a score in the second quarter to keep the Lakers (1-2) in the game in the first half.
