A 27-year-old Edina man was taken into custody over the weekend after a Hennepin County judge ruled he should be civilly committed as a sexually dangerous person.

Alec Ross Cook, a level three sex offender convicted of multiple sexual assaults while in college in Wisconsin, was arrested Saturday after District Judge Michael Browne's 250-page ruling Friday. Browne took the case under advisement in May following Cook's lengthy trial in mental health court where parties argued about Cook's likelihood to reoffend. At least 11 women, mostly strangers, accused him of stalking, choking and assaulting them before he was arrested in 2016 and later expelled from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Alec Ross Cook jail mugshot from Aug. 12, 2023.

Cook pled guilty to five offenses and served a three-year prison sentence — outraging some Wisconsin legislators who found the term too lenient. In anticipation of his release in 2021, prosecutors here lodged a case to have him locked up at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP).

There are around 740 men being treated at MSPO after designated by the courts as "sexually dangerous" or as having "sexual psychopathic personalities."

Browne ruled for Cook to be designated as sexually dangerous and will formally share his decision in court Aug. 21 at a review hearing.

"Up to the point in which he was caught in Wisconsin, [Cook] engaged in a course of harmful sexual conduct over a year and half, which was due to a diagnosis of a sexual, personality, or other mental disorder or dysfunction. As a result, [Cook] is likely to engage in acts of harmful sexual conduct unless all of his disorders can be appropriately treated."

The judge could have dismissed the case or ordered Cook to serve a less restrictive option that would involve treatment along with supervised release until 2026. He considered Cook's testimony and the opinions of three psychologists who were split on whether Cook should be civilly committed.

"He admits that he viewed women as objects and not humans," Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Elizabeth Beltaos said during Cook's three-week bench trial.

Cook testified that if women told him no, "I thought it was something to overcome" and "convince them otherwise." Asked to rate on a scale of one to 10 his risk of reoffending, Cook said three.

Beltaos said he continues to lack remorse— at times he faked crying on the witness stand — and he has regressed in treatment.

Cook's offenses, beginning in 2014 until his arrest in 2016, escalated up to his most violent sexual assault in college. That victim went to police, empowering other victims to report.

In a college human sexuality course, Cook's class notes mention sexual coercion and the impact of rape on victims. Beltaos asked if he learned rape was illegal. Cook said "probably."

Before he was sentenced in Wisconsin, Cook said it was hard to understand the charges against him. As recent as January 2022, notes from the Minneapolis residential sex offender treatment program he voluntarily attended said he had persistent trouble defining his behavior as criminal.

His attorney, William Lubov, argued that Cook has remained offense-free, celibate and sober since his arrest in 2016, and namely the past three years that he has been out of custody.

Cook will remain at MSOP for an indeterminate time.

Lubov declined to comment Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.