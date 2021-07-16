Edina-based Endeavor Development will join forces with California-based PCCP, LLC on the next phase of the Arbor Lakes Business Park in Maple Grove. The ground-up development will be two nearly-identical Class A office buildings of 443,096 square feet combined.

Construction of the first building should be finished in June. The second building should be done in fall 2023.

Industrial park projects have been rising across Minnesota as developers race to meet demand for more warehouses, data centers and logistical sorting stations fueled by the spike in home shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Projects are now underway in Dayton, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Burnsville, Inver Grove Heights and Blaine.

Phase II of Arbor Lakes Business Park, at 10901 Elm Creek Blvd. N., sits on 22 acres of land adjacent to the Arbor Lakes Retail Center near Interstate 694 and I-494.

Endeavor Development Principal Josh Budish said the next project "is a prime development site" in an area teeming with demand for more industrial spaces, close to major highways and adjacent to high-end retail shops.

The area has enjoyed "low vacancy and high levels of demand" over the past several quarters, Budish said. Budish opened Endeavor Development in January after years developing commercial and industrial real estate for Indianapolis-based Duke Realty, which built the first phase of the Arbor Lakes Business Park.

Both new buildings at Arbor Lakes will feature 32-foot clear heights, sprinkler systems, dock doors and one car parking stall for every 1,000 square feet. The buildings will share a 180-foot truck court and will be built to accommodate a variety of prospective business tenants, officials said.

The effort is the latest project in Minnesota for Los Angeles-based PCCP. PCCP already owns or controls two million square feet of industrial property in the Twin Cities.

Among them is the Mills Creek rental housing complex in Maple Grove that PCCP co-owns with Excelsior LLC. PCCP also is jointly developing an industrial site in Brooklyn Park with United Properties, called 610 Junction.

"PCCP and Endeavor Development's collective experience in the market, as well as the elevated recent demand from users here, make this an attractive opportunity for us to develop a quality facility in a prospering area," PCCP Vice President Alexandra Schultz said in a statement.