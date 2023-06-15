More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Edina beats Stillwater in girls lacrosse state semifinals
The Hornets defeated the Ponies 10-7 to advance to the state final.
Photography
Farmer west of La Crescent gives away livestock
Farmer west of La Crescent, Minn. gives livestock to new and beginning farmers.
Photos: Downtown Minneapolis faces a crucial point of reinvention and development
Minneapolis's central business district faces an opportunity to find it own identity. Using areas like Nicollet Mall, Mayor Jacob Frey has suggested making spaces more pedestrian friendly. Commercial developers are looking for buildings to convert into residential living.
Photography
Harding High School Graduation
St. Paul's Harding High School Graduation ceremony at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.