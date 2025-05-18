Sports

Edenfield, McKenzie hit HRs, Florida State beats Auburn 4-0, wins Tallahassee Regional

The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 9:46PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Michaela Edenfield hit a two-run home run in the first inning, pinch-hitter Shelby McKenzie added a solo shot in the fifth and Ashtyn Danley pitched five scoreless innings to help Florida State beat Auburn 4-0 on Sunday and win the Tallahassee Regional.

No. 5 seed Florida State (49-10) will host a super regional next weekend against No. 12 seed Texas Tech.

Isa Torres led off the bottom of the first with a single and scored on Edenfield's homer. Pinch-hitter Annie Potter hit an RBI double in the sixth to cap the scoring.

Danley (14-1) allowed four hits with five walks and Jazzy Francik gave up a hit and a walk over two scoreless innings for her eighth save of the season.

Auburn (35-24) stranded at least one runner in each of the first six innings and left multiple on base in all but the third and seventh.

Amelia Lech led off the fourth with a single and moved to second on a walk by Icess Tresvik before Aubrie Lisenby grounded into a 4-6-3-2 triple play to end the inning.

SJ Geurin (23-12) gave up three runs on four hits with three walks and a hit-by-pitch for the Tigers.

KK McCrary, Anna Wohlers and Rose Roach each hit a home run for Auburn in an 8-3 win over the Seminoles earlier Sunday to force the decisive game.

