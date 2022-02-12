An Eden Valley, Minn., police officer fatally shot a man after a brief vehicle chase early Saturday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office released details in a statement. It said the officer attempted to stop the man for a traffic offense just after 2 a.m., at which point the man fled west from Eden Valley on Highway 55.

About a mile west of Eden Valley, according to the sheriff's account, the man's vehicle went into a ditch. He got out and there was an exchange of gunfire, according to the release. It does not say who fired first. The driver was hit, after which the officer attempted to perform lifesaving measures.

Respondents from the Meeker and Stearns county sheriff's offices, Litchfield police and emergency medical services arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. The man was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for formal identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Eden Valley Police Department does not have body cameras, but a squad camera was operating throughout the incident, the sheriff's office said. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. No further details were immediately available.