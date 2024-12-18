High Schools

Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys hockey

High school hockey writer David La Vaque’s rankings of the top 25 boys hockey teams in Minnesota.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 18, 2024 at 5:13PM
Eden Prairie, shown here in the 2019 Class 2A championship game at Xcel Energy Center, rocketed into the top 10 of the Star Tribune's 2024 Top 25 rankings this year after starting the season unranked. (Aaron Lavinsky)

Stability reigns in boys hockey rankings — except for Eden Prairie.

The Eagles raced into the top-10 for the first time this season, led by senior forward Chase Klute (nine goals). Eden Prairie’s four-game win streak includes wins over previous No. 8 Wayzata and and previous No. 16 Shakopee.

By contrast, no other teams fell or improved by more than a few spots.

Records through Tuesday, Dec. 17.

1. St. Thomas Academy (6-0): Last week: No. 1

2. Hill-Murray (5-0): Last week: No. 2

3. Moorhead (6-1): Last week: No. 3

4. Edina (4-1): Last week: No. 4

5. Stillwater (6-1): Last week: No. 5

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (5-0-1): Last week: No. 6

7. Rogers (7-1): Last week: No. 7

8. Eden Prairie (5-1): Last week: N/R

9. Rosemount (9-0): Last week: No. 9

10. White Bear Lake (5-1-1): Last week: No. 10

11. Wayzata (6-2-1): Last week: No. 8

12. Holy Angels (5-1): Last week: No. 11

13. Hermantown (4-1-2): Last week: No. 12

14. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (6-0): Last week: No. 13

15. St. Cloud Cathedral (3-2-2): Last week: Nov. 14

16. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3-2): Last week: Nov. 15

16. Shakopee (6-3): Last week: Nov. 16

17. Maple Grove (5-4): Last week: Nov. 17

18. Minnetonka (4-3): Last week: Nov. 18

19. Bemidji (6-2): Last week: Nov. 19

20. Grand Rapids (5-1): Last week: Nov. 20

21. Hibbing/Chisholm (7-2): Last week: Nov. 21

22. Warroad (3-2-1): Last week: Nov. 22

23. Mahtomedi (3-5-1): Last week: Nov. 23

24. Champlin Park (4-0): Last week: Nov. 24

25. Luverne (6-0-1): Last week: Nov. 25

about the writer

about the writer

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Boys Hockey: Eden Prairie rockets into top 10 in Star Tribune's Top 25 rankings

card image

An undefeated St. Thomas Academy team remains the No. 1-ranked team in Minnesota per David La Vaque. No other teams fell or improved by more than a few spots in this week's rankings.

High Schools

Girls Hockey: Centennial/Spring Lake Park remains No. 1 in Star Tribune's Top 25 rankings

card image

High Schools

No mountains nearby? Elite Hopkins athlete makes Minnesota work for him, whether he's skiing or pedaling.

card image