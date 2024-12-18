Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys hockey

Stability reigns in boys hockey rankings — except for Eden Prairie.
The Eagles raced into the top-10 for the first time this season, led by senior forward Chase Klute (nine goals). Eden Prairie’s four-game win streak includes wins over previous No. 8 Wayzata and and previous No. 16 Shakopee.
By contrast, no other teams fell or improved by more than a few spots.
Records through Tuesday, Dec. 17.
1. St. Thomas Academy (6-0): Last week: No. 1
2. Hill-Murray (5-0): Last week: No. 2
3. Moorhead (6-1): Last week: No. 3
4. Edina (4-1): Last week: No. 4
5. Stillwater (6-1): Last week: No. 5
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (5-0-1): Last week: No. 6
7. Rogers (7-1): Last week: No. 7
8. Eden Prairie (5-1): Last week: N/R
9. Rosemount (9-0): Last week: No. 9
10. White Bear Lake (5-1-1): Last week: No. 10
11. Wayzata (6-2-1): Last week: No. 8
12. Holy Angels (5-1): Last week: No. 11
13. Hermantown (4-1-2): Last week: No. 12
14. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (6-0): Last week: No. 13
15. St. Cloud Cathedral (3-2-2): Last week: Nov. 14
16. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3-2): Last week: Nov. 15
16. Shakopee (6-3): Last week: Nov. 16
17. Maple Grove (5-4): Last week: Nov. 17
18. Minnetonka (4-3): Last week: Nov. 18
19. Bemidji (6-2): Last week: Nov. 19
20. Grand Rapids (5-1): Last week: Nov. 20
21. Hibbing/Chisholm (7-2): Last week: Nov. 21
22. Warroad (3-2-1): Last week: Nov. 22
23. Mahtomedi (3-5-1): Last week: Nov. 23
24. Champlin Park (4-0): Last week: Nov. 24
25. Luverne (6-0-1): Last week: Nov. 25
