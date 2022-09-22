It's a bit outside the norm, and a lot outside of the boundaries of tradition, when high school football is played on a day that's not Friday.

Take that too seriously and you'll miss something worth watching as soon as Thursday night.

Eden Prairie, No. 1 in the Metro Top 10, takes on No. 8 Rosemount at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rosemount.

Each team is 3-0, each having defeated a Lakeville team on Friday. Eden Prairie knocked off then-No. 1 Lakeville South, and Rosemount beat Lakeville North.

Football games on Thursdays and Saturdays are more common this season because some conferences have encouraged teams to schedule away from Fridays to ease a shortage of game officials.

Here are a few non-Friday games to consider as the season goes on:

Thursday, Sept. 22: Eden Prairie at Rosemount; Tri-City United at Belle Plaine

Saturday, Sept 24: St. Louis Park at Benilde-St. Margaret's

Thursday, Sept. 29: Champlin Park at Maple Grove

Thursday, Oct. 6: Centennial at Blaine

Thursday, Oct. 13: Holy Angels at Chanhassen; Shakopee at Lakeville South

Thursday, Oct. 20: Centennial at Woodbury

This weekend's complete schedule is here.