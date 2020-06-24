Authorities on Wednesday identified an Eden Prairie man as the victim of a fatal stabbing in downtown Minneapolis.

Abdihakim Mohamed Areis, 32, was stabbed in the chest Monday near Nicollet Avenue and 5th Street and died late that afternoon at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, police have announced no arrests in Areis' death.

Areis was one of two men who were stabbed about 4:40 p.m. while they and a third man were arguing, police said.

The surviving victim was reported to be in critical condition.

The suspect also was injured during the incident and went to a hospital for treatment before leaving, police said. He has not been jailed.

Paul Walsh