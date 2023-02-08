An Eden Prairie man crashed and died while riding a snowmobile Tuesday morning in north-central Minnesota.

Deputies and medical responders responded at 9:38 a.m. following a 911 call reporting a crash and injuries on the Maple Leaf snowmobile trail along County Road 1 in Maple Township west of Pequot Lakes, according to Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk.

Responders found that the 54-year-old snowmobiler was attempting to navigate a driveway approach along the trail and was thrown from the 2009 Ski-Doo before striking a power pole, Welk said in a news release.

Lifesaving efforts were performed but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy and the crash is still under investigation. Officials have not released the man's name.