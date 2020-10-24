NEWS SERVICES

Continuing its work with in-state recruits, the University of Minnesota women's basketball team got another commitment Saturday when Eden Prairie junior forward Nia Holloway announced on social media her intent to player for the Gophers as part of the 2022 recruiting class. It gave head coach Lindsay Whalen her second in-state commitment in a week.

"I am excited to say I am STAYING HOME," Holloway wrote on Twitter.

The 6-1 Holloway is a long, athletic player, capable of playing both in the post and on the perimeter. She's been a varsity player since the eighth grade. Last season Holloway averaged 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 assists a game.

Holloway began her high school career as more of a pure post player before moving more to the outside.

"She has developed her shot,'' Eden Prairie coach Ellen Wiese said. "She can get to the rim with ease. She's a phenomenal rebounder, defender, rim protector. She's an outstanding basketball player and young woman.''

Holloway is the second well-regarded in-state recruit to commit to the Gophers' 2022 recruiting class. Chaska power forward Mallory Heyer announced her intention Tuesday night to stay home.

Whalen has received commitments from four in-state recruits for the next two recruiting classes. Roseau guard Katie Borowicz and Watertown-Mayer's Maggie Czinano are part of Whalen's 2021 class, along with Wayne Memorial (Mich.) forward Alanna Micheaux.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD