Teddy Townsend, a high-scoring forward who'll be a junior at Eden Prairie this season, announced Tuesday on Instagram that he has committed to the Gophers men's hockey team.

Townsend, 5-10 and 165 pounds, scored 17 goals and assisted on 21 as an Eden Prairie sophomore in 2021-22. He was the 2021 Youth Hockey Hub Bantam player of the year in 2020-21 after amassing 54 goals and 53 assists in 45 games for Eden Prairie's Bantam AA team.

Townsend is the fifth player since Aug. 1 to commit to coach Bob Motzko's program. He joins defenseman John Whipple and forwards Beckett Hendrickson and Javon Moore of Minnetonka, and forward Brodie Ziemer of Carver and Shattuck-St. Mary's. Whipple and Hendrickson will play at the U.S. National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich., in the 2022-23 season.