Shoppers were evacuated and Eden Prairie Center was placed on lockdown after a shooting there Monday evening.
Police were called to the Scheels store at about 7:25 p.m., according to Eden Prairie police. There, officers found one man dead.
The area has been secured and police say there is no danger to the public.
A large police presence remains at the Scheels store in the mall.
This is a developing story. Come back for updates.
