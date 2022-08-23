Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Shoppers were evacuated and Eden Prairie Center was placed on lockdown after a shooting there Monday evening.

Police were called to the Scheels store at about 7:25 p.m., according to Eden Prairie police. There, officers found one man dead.

The area has been secured and police say there is no danger to the public.

A large police presence remains at the Scheels store in the mall.

This is a developing story. Come back for updates.