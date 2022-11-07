The Star Tribune is celebrating 50 years of high school football state tournaments one day at a time for 50 days.

Year: 1997

"We were not going to lose our last game at the Dome." — Eden Prairie quarterback Ricky Fritz

If you like football for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even a late-night snack, the state's first six-class Prep Bowl was perfect. The 1997 marathon at the Metrodome started at 8 a.m. and concluded near midnight.

Senior quarterback Ricky Fritz's 47-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Iversen with 2 minutes, 31 seconds remaining let Eden Prairie escape with a 32-28 victory over Blaine for the Class 5A championship in the grand finale. The Eagles (13-0) scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to win their 27th consecutive game and second big-school title in a row.

"I never thought we would lose," said Fritz, who completed seven of 14 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Four schools — Northfield in Class 4A, Pelican Rapids in Class 2A, Cook County in Class 1A and Verndale in Nine-Man — came away with their first state titles. They remain the only titles for Northfield and Pelican Rapids.

For most of the 1998 season, Northfield junior defensive back Matt Faust wasn't thinking about making big plays in big games. He was just hoping to make any plays, in any games. He broke his collarbone in the season opener.

Faust set up two first-half touchdowns with interceptions and put the finishing touches on Detroit Lakes by returning a fumble 39 yards for a touchdowns as the Raiders posted a 28-0 victory. Senior Matt Geiger supplied much of the offense, with 93 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

"It took me a while to get back into form," Faust said of his rehabilitation. "It felt great to get back in there and play again."

In Class 2A, Pelican Rapids had the ball for only 1:43 in the second half yet posted a 34-32 victory over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

In Class 1A, Cook County eked out a 13-12 victory over Adrian when the Dragons' potential game-winning touchdown pass on their final drive was nullified because of a penalty.

In Nine-Man, Verndale halted two-time defending champion Cromwell's 38-game winning streak with an 18-12 triumph. Senior running back Joe Kern rushed for 102 yards and two scores, including the game-winner from 2 yards out with 3:17 remaining.

"We didn't worry about the winning streak," Verndale coach Michael Mahlen said. "We've played Cromwell six times now. They've beaten us five times, and every game has been under six points. We've had this type of game with them every time we've played them, and I guess it was our turn this time."

Matt Geiger scored a first-quarter touchdown for Northfield, one of three he scored in the 1997 Class 4A final.

State championship games

Class 5A: Eden Prairie 32, Blaine 28

Class 4A: Northfield 28, Detroit Lakes 0

Class 3A: Albany 55, Jackson County Central 7

Class 2A: Pelican Rapids 34, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 32

Class 1A: Cook County 13, Adrian 12

Nine-Man: Verndale 18, Cromwell 12