After several delays, iMedia Brands finally announced Wednesday morning it closed the deal this week to sell and lease back its Eden Prairie headquarters, along with several other properties, for $48 million.

While the deal reduced the media company's debt, it was a little too late to boost its earnings. For fiscal year 2022, iMedia — which owns shopping network ShopHQ and retailer Christopher & Banks — reported a $70 million loss.

A year before, its net loss was $22 million. But 2022 brought a six month-long blackout on satellite-TV Dish Network and year-endliquidity challenges. The company also had to spend $13 million to terminate its kitchenware licensing agreement with basketball star Shaquille O'Neal.

"Our teams and our vendors are rapidly shifting their focus back to our normal day-to-day fundamentals. However, this is not an overnight fix," CEO Tim Peterman said Wednesday.

iMedia shares were down 25% in morning trading to around 39 cents.

Wednesday is iMedia's deadline to file a plan to correct the company's share price or file for an extension if it doesn't want to Nasdaq to delist it from its stock exchange. In October, the Nasdaq stock market informed the company it was out of compliance with the minimum $1 bid price requirement.

During Wednesday morning's call, iMedia leaders didn't specify any plans to regain compliance. An iMedia spokesman said later "communication lines with NASDAQ on our alternatives are ongoing," and once there's a definitive step, the company will disclose it in a financial filing. The spokesman said it would be logical to expect iMedia would pursue an extension.

Besides the sales of three buildings, which closed Monday, iMedia also raised $3.5 million by privately selling some of its shares to several investors, including members of the company's board and management. It also exchanged 10% of its stake in German channel 123TV for a reduction in debt-owed and secured a six-month forbearance to allow it more time to replace or refinance a 2021 large loan from Connecticut-based Siena Lending Group. The company also paid off a $29 million loan and put $12 million toward paying a revolving loan.

In total, iMedia reduced its debt by $53 million when it completed its "debt reduction event," per a release. Now its debt is $123 million, about 41% lower than iMedia's debt level from the same time last year.

"Make no mistake, it was a struggle to complete," Peterman said.

Since late March, iMedia has postponed its earnings report three times to give it more time to complete its recent financial transactions.

In addition to its debt and partnership issues, iMedia also dealt with U.S. consumer pullback on non-necessities spending.

In many ways, iMedia is taking lessons from competitor and teleshopping leader QVC. QVC made $520 million by selling and leasing back six of its U.S. properties last year, like what iMedia just did with its Eden Prairie offices and studios as well as its Kentucky warehouse. QVC also created a chief transformation officer role, a position iMedia announced in a financial filing last week.

iMedia's health has been in question for years with its last quarterly profit coming in the summer of 2020 when more people were staying at home and had more money to spend on iMedia's ShopHQ shopping network, formerly known as Evine.