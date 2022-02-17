POP/ROCK

Eddie Vedder, "Earthling" (Republic)

On his first solo album since 2011's "Ukulele Songs," the Pearl Jam singer sounds mostly happy and content at age 57. He is understandably delighted to work with such esteemed musical guests as Ringo Starr, Stevie Wonder and Elton John.

Wonder's exuberant harmonica solo on the uplifting "Try" is the instrumental highlight of the album. Equally memorable is the rock-a-boogie-fueled "Picture," with Sir Elton on piano and co-vocals. Starr drums on "Mrs. Mills," which has a decided "Penny Lane" flavor, replete with string orchestrations.

Vedder's teen daughters bring a welcome air of familial warmth to the album. Harper sings with her dad on the Tom Petty-styled "Long Way," while Olivia joins him on "Try."

"Earthling's" most deeply felt song, "Brother the Cloud," was partly inspired by the 2017 mountain climbing death of Vedder's half-brother, Chris. Stylistically, the song suggests the Who and Talking Heads as well as Pearl Jam. The fiercely rocking "Good and Evil" especially evokes Vedder's band.

"Earthling" finds him proudly wearing his diverse musical influences on his sleeve, be it the quirky "Once in a Lifetime"/David Byrne-like spoken asides in the introduction to the title track, the Cat Stevens-ish lilt on the tender ballad "Fallout Today," or the way the mood and tempo of "The Dark" bring to mind Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark." It all adds up to an arresting album.

GEORGE VARGA, San Diego Union Tribune

Ed Sheeran featuring Taylor Swift, "The Joker and the Queen"

This tune from his 2021 album has been updated as a superstar alliance. Swift's new verses raise the ante, as well as the tension: "I've been played before if you hadn't guessed." There's still a happy ending — no damage to the copyright value as a wedding song — but Swift adds the tiniest bit of skepticism.

JON PARELES, New York Times



NEW RELEASES