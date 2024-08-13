Ed Sheeran's favorite team Ipswich among promoted trio looking to survive in the Premier League

The club from central England — the author of that famous Premier League title triumph eight years ago — has had a turbulent summer, having lost the manager who led the team to promotion as winner of the Championship. Enzo Maresca joined Chelsea in June and has been replaced at Leicester by Steve Cooper, who was fired by Nottingham Forest in December. Leicester also could soon be handed a points deduction after becoming the latest team to fall foul of the Premier League's financial rules, dating to the club's time in the top division in the three years up to and including the 2022-23 season. Leicester has appealed against its charge — if that fails, a points deduction could be applied during the season. Some things don't change, though. The team returns to the Premier League with Jamie Vardy, the former England striker now aged 37, still its chief goal scorer. Vardy might miss the start of the season — which for Leicester is on Monday at home to Tottenham — because of injury.