Ed Sheeran will play the State Theatre, capacity 2,181, on Aug. 11, the night before his U.S. Bank Stadium, capacity 73,000, show.
The British pop singer's Subtract Tour will visit intimate venues in 14 cities. These smaller shows coincide with previously announced stadium series, part of his Mathematics Tour, which plays U.S. Bank stadium on Aug. 12 with Khalid and Cat Burns as support.
Tickets for the Subtract Tour will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Fans must register as a "verified fan" to have access to the tickets.
Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program has caught criticism from fans, media and U.S. Congress, following Taylor Swift's tour and ticket sales fiasco.
