LONDON — British singer-songerwriter Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his second daughter, saying he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn were "over the moon'' at the arrival.
The Grammy award-winner posted a picture of baby socks on his Instagram site.
"We are both so in love with her," Sheeran, 31, said in the post, without giving the child's name.
The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.
Despite being in the spotlight for his music, Sheeran has remained private about his relationship with Seaborn.
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care from St. Cloud Orthopedics left his leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care from St. Cloud Orthopedics left his leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care from St. Cloud Orthopedics left his leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care from St. Cloud Orthopedics left his leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Backed by Greenpeace, farmer sues VW over climate change
A German court on Friday is set to begin hearing a case brought against Volkswagen by a farmer who claims the automaker is partly responsible for the impact that global warming is having on his family business.
World
Norway: At least 3 injured in 'random' stabbing attack
A person with a knife wounded at least three people — one of them critically — in a random attack in a village near Norway's capital, police said Friday.
World
German farm owner saves fuel money with horse-drawn carriage
Stephanie Kirchner's journey to work has got longer but, she says, cheaper: she has left her SUV at home and switched to real horse power.
Business
Global stocks rise after Wall St slips closer to bear market
Global stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street fell closer to bear territory, China cut a key interest rate and Japanese inflation edged higher.
Business
Report: G7 countries set to approve $18 billion for Ukraine
The Group of Seven leading economies are set to agree on more than $18 billion in aid for Ukrainian defense efforts as meetings of finance ministers close Friday, Germany's finance minister told Bloomberg Television.