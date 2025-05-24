Ecuador's Noboa vows to tackle violence, boost economy and create jobs in second term

QUITO — Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa was officially sworn in on Saturday following his reelection for another four-year term early this year.
Noboa, 37, who wore a presidential sash over his chest, was sworn in alongside his Vice President María José Pinto and their terms will run until May 2029.
The young president, who has become known for his fight against a surge of armed group violence in the South American country, pledged in his inauguration speech to continue to tackle corruption, drug trafficking and violent crime. He also swore to implement reforms and said he would lay ''a solid foundation for job creation and investment" by working with Ecuador's private sector.
''We are at the doorstep of four years of progress,'' he said.
The ceremony in the capital, Quito, was attended by U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, and many other international guests and delegates.
Noboa was first elected as president in November 2023 aged 35, with little political experience. He unexpectedly entered the race and was elected to complete the term of his predecessor, Guillermo Lasso, who had dissolved the Assembly and stepped down to avoid impeachment.
Noboa was re-elected on April 13 in a run-off against left-wing candidate Luisa González, who has made repeated allegations of electoral fraud. Her Citizen Revolution party, lead by former president Rafael Correa, boycotted Saturday's ceremony, even though González claims were rejected by Ecuador's electoral authority and both national and international observers.
Violence and high unemployment levels remain the biggest challenges facing the president and his National Democratic Action (ADN) party, which also was able to hold the majority in the country's congress through a number of political alliances.