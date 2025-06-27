Ecuador reveals how notorious gang leader 'Fito' hid in his hometown for 18 months after jailbreak

QUITO, Ecuador — Ever since Ecuador's most notorious gang leader vanished from his prison cell in January 2024, authorities have been searching the world, offering a $1 million reward for information leading to the capture of Adolfo Macías, alias ''Fito."
It turned out the country's most wanted man was hiding out at a family member's mansion in his own hometown.
Ecuadorian security forces recaptured the kingpin Wednesday at an underground bunker beneath a marble-walled house in the port city of Manta, some 260 kilometers (161 miles) southwest of the capital of Quito.
In a remarks to reporters Thursday, authorities revealed further details about their efforts to locate Macías and the hiding place where he spent his final weeks of as a fugitive.
Authorities had issued an international arrest warrant for who had been serving a 34-year prison sentence for drug trafficking, organized crime and murder in a Guayaquil prison before his shock escape. Macías is also wanted by the United States on accusations of trafficking drugs and smuggling weapons.
A month ago, authorities closed in on the drug trafficker's family, arresting several of his relatives, seizing their assets and raiding their businesses. Interior Minister John Reimberg described the crackdown on Macías' family as a ''psychological operation'' crucial to security forces' efforts to locate the notorious leader of Ecuador's ''Los Choneros" gang.
''It contributes to a person's conflict, their loss of control,'' he said in a press conference Thursday.
But what put Ecuadorian intelligence on his trail was the unusual behavior of a municipal transit official in Manta, who stopped showing up to work several months ago. Surveilling the official led intelligence services to Macías' inner circle, according to Víctor Ordóñez, a national police commander.