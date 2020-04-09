– Bodies left out on sidewalks. Authorities struggling to keep track of deaths. Funeral parlors, out of coffins, using cardboard boxes made by companies that usually package bananas and shrimp.

The calamity unfolding in Ecuador's business capital, Guayaquil, offers an ominous look at how officials' ability to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in Latin America can be dangerously hamstrung by the inequality, weak public services and fragile economies that mark much of the region.

"What we're seeing in Guayaquil is what can happen in most of South America's large cities, where pockets of cosmopolitan richness coexist with widespread poverty," said Alexandra Moncada, who directs activities in Ecuador for international aid organization CARE.

A country of 17 million, Ecuador has one of the highest official rates of coronavirus infections, and deaths, per capita in Latin America.

It is still unclear why it has been affected so deeply. Some experts believe the virus may have traveled along the country's deep migratory links with hard-hit Spain and Italy, then spread as Ecuador lagged in adopting social distancing measures.

Ecuador's official coronavirus death count rose to 220 on Tuesday, the latest number available, with 182 other cases listed as "probable" but unconfirmed — higher than its larger and more populous neighbors Peru and Colombia.

Ecuador's president, Lenín Moreno, has warned that the real figure is much higher but that because testing is limited the true extent of infections is impossible to determine.

Most deaths have occurred in Guayaquil, a dynamic port city of 3 million on the Pacific, which became the first major metropolis in the region to see its public services break down.

Since the start of the crisis in late March, the government has recovered 1,350 bodies from Guayaquil's homes, according to the office of Jorge Wated, who heads the task force responsible for picking up the dead in the city. About 60 bodies are collected daily, his office said.

The virus tore through luxurious gated communities and poor hillside neighborhoods. Within days, the explosion of mortality overwhelmed authorities, and hundreds of bodies began to accumulate in hospitals, morgues and homes.

Lourdes Frías said she spent five days trying to get someone to collect the body of an elderly neighbor who died last week after having respiratory problems. Emergency phone lines were constantly busy, she said; on the rare occasions when she got through, she was told no one was available to help.

As the days went on, others in her building in the Socio Vivienda neighborhood of Guayaquil began to clamor for the body to be taken to the street. Police eventually removed the remains.

"Our situation is a nightmare from which we are unable to wake up," Frías said.

The surge in deaths in Guayaquil — and the images circulating on social media of bodies wrapped in plastic and left on doorsteps — has exposed the pandemic's potential effects on the poor in developing countries, where access to health care and other resources is faulty even in the best of times.

As the virus spread, some families said their loved ones had spent days seeking hospital treatment; recovering their relatives' bodies took days, as did trying to have them buried.

Like many Guayaquil residents who work in the informal economy, without benefits or job security, Frías, a house cleaner, lost her ability to earn a living when the quarantine was imposed. At the same time, shortages caused by the lockdown made food prices shoot up.

Residents say the price of potatoes, a national staple, has soared in Guayaquil in recent weeks: A dollar used to fetch 5 pounds of potatoes. Now it buys just 1.

To alleviate the economic pain, last week the government began paying informal workers a $60 monthly stipend to stay home. The amount is about a quarter of what a housekeeper like Frías typically earns in a month.

"I always liked to have my things: my beans, my rice," she said. "Now I'm living on God's grace."