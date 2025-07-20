Ecuador extradites leader of violent Ecuadorian drug gang to the United States

Since 2020, Macías has led ''Los Choneros,'' a criminal organization that emerged in the 1990s. The gang employed people to buy firearms and ammunition in the United States and smuggle them into Ecuador, according to April's indictment. Cocaine would flow into the United States with the help of Mexican cartels. Together, the groups controlled key cocaine trafficking routes through Ecuador, violently targeting law enforcement, politicians, lawyers and civilians who stood in the way.