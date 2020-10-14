House of Marley’s Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 earbuds are a typical Marley product, with nice sound and an eye-catching eco-conscious design that starts with the packaging.

It is great to see a budget-friendly choice ($30) with crisp sound, an appealing design and waterproof features. Each Bluetooth 5.0 earbud has a wood finish and recyclable aluminum with a 9.2mm driver inside and is attached to a braided tangle-free cable. A three-button control is on the cable with a USB-C port for charging.

Other features include an IPX4 rating for weather and water resistance, quick-charge technology, and with a two-hour charge you can expect about nine hours of playtime.

House of Marley, a brand forged in partnership with the family of reggae king Bob Marley, has always been an environmentally friendly company; the Smile Jamaica headphones have 100% recyclable packaging, which means it can all be put into a mixed-paper recycle bin.

The earbuds are made of 99% post-consumer plastic waste from recycled water bottles, FSC-certified wood and recyclable aluminum. Available in color configurations of black, rasta, cooper, denim and green. (thehouseofmarley.com)