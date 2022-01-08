MONROE, La. — Marquis Eaton had a season-high 25 points as Arkansas State beat Louisiana-Monroe 90-83 on Saturday. Norchad Omier added 24 points for the Red Wolves. Omier also had 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Caleb Fields had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Arkansas State (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Desi Sills added 12 points and eight assists.

Nika Metskhvarishvili scored a season-high 22 points plus seven rebounds and five assists for the Warhawks (9-7, 1-3). Andre Jones added 19 points and seven assists. Russell Harrison had 18 points.

