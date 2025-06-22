Nation

Eastern half of U.S. braces for more long days of dangerous heat

Cities across the Midwest and eastern U.S. braced Sunday for another day of dangerously hot temperatures as a rare June heat wave continued to grip a portion of the country.

The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 1:43PM

Cities across the Midwest and eastern U.S. braced Sunday for another day of dangerously hot temperatures as a rare June heat wave continued to grip a portion of the country.

The temperature had already reached 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.6 degrees Celsius) in the Chicago area by 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasts called for heat indices of between 100 and 105 degrees F (37.7 to 40.5 degrees C).

The heat index in Pittsburgh was expected to top 105 degrees F. The temperature in Columbus, Ohio, was 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius) at 8:30 a.m. Highs there were expected to reach 97 degrees F (36 degrees C) with a heat index around 104 degrees F (40 degrees C).

Sunday marked the second straight day of extreme heat across the Midwest and East Coast. Heat indices on Saturday hit 103 degrees F (39.4 degrees C) in Chicago and 101 degrees F (38.3 degrees C) in Madison, Wisconsin, turning that city's annual naked bike ride into a sticky and sweaty affair. Minneapolis baked under a heat index of 106 degrees F (41.1 degrees C).

The heat is expected to persist into the coming week, with the hottest temperatures shifting eastward. New York City is expected to see highs around 95 degrees F (35 degrees C) on Monday and Tuesday. Boston is on track for highs approaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, and temperatures in Washington, D.C., were expected to hit 100 degrees F on Tuesday and Wednesday.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Pentagon says US doesn’t want to pursue war with Iran after bombing 3 of its nuclear sites

card image

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday that America ''does not seek war'' with Iran in the aftermath of a surprise attack overnight on three of that country's nuclear sites while Vice President JD Vance said the strikes have given Tehran a renewed chance of negotiating with Washington.

Nation

Fact Focus: US and Israeli strikes on Iran nuclear sites pose limited radiation risks

Nation

The Latest: US inserts itself into Israel-Iran war and strikes 3 Iranian nuclear sites