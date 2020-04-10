Easter Bunny Not Amused - Freeze Next Week



April in Minnesota is an acquired taste. Like buttermilk, Lutefisk, Vegemite, "Tiger King" and clogs. Not necessarily in that order. From 70s to blizzards, floods and tornadoes - the atmosphere overhead is often tormented.

Yesterday the Gales of November were howling, in response to a steep "lapse rate". Temperatures aloft were colder than normal, creating severe instability. The sun came out and warmed the lowest few thousand feet, creating intense updrafts and wild "snow squalls" with white-out conditions. Never a dull moment, huh?

Today is a step in the right direction with blue sky, less wind and no weather-tantrums. Most of Saturday should be dry with low 50s, but it looks like we'll be brushed with slush come Easter Sunday, as a major storm tracks to our south. A few inches of sloppy snow may fall Easter Sunday in the metro, with plowable, 4-8 inch amounts possible over much of southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. What fun!

Please don't lose hope. NOAA's GFS model shows 50s and a few 60s by late April. Hurry up spring.

European Solution. ECMWF is looking a little snowier than it did with the 12z Thursday run, suggesting a few inches for the MSP metro, and a significant pile of snow for southeastern Minnesota into much of Wisconsin by Monday morning. Not taking these amounts at face value (yet), just looking for trends. Easter shoveling sounds like a ton of fun, eh? Map: WeatherBell.

NAM Solution. Have I mentioned how sick I am of showing snowfall models? I'm very pro-snow November through March, but by April I want to turn the page, like most everyone else. NOAA's 12km NAM snows significant snow farther north/west than ECMWF, with plowable amounts for much of southern Minnesota, including the metro area. Map credit: pivotalweather.com.

Early March in Mid-April. So much for spring break. After a few inches of slush Easter Sunday (yet to be determined) temperatures run 15-20F below average Monday through Wednesday, with a hard freeze, statewide. Other than that it looks nice. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Occasional Slaps of Chilly Air. Hot air is in no particular hurry this year. I still expect moderation by the last week of April (50s) but GFS model guidance suggests cold air lurking just to our north will leak southward from time to time. No hot, sweaty fronts anytime soon.

The Silver Lining to Coronavirus Lockdowns: Air Quality is Improving. Details via Capital Weather Gang: "The coronavirus pandemic has put much of the world into lockdown, with factories going idle and city streets turning into eerily empty walkways. With the case count and death toll still climbing, it’s unlikely that countries will be able to flick a switch and rapidly return to pre-pandemic economic activity. But one unintended upside to this crisis has been improved air quality, particularly in the hardest-hit areas where the most draconian measures have gone into force. This has been evident in Asia, including China’s Hubei province, where this virus began spreading among humans. It’s also a trend observed in Italy, another devastated region with several thousand deaths. Now, given that all but a handful of states have implemented stay-at-home orders, the air-quality shifts are also being seen in the United States..."

Graphic credit : " Los Angeles daily Air Quality Index values from 1995 through April 2020, showing the low levels of air pollutants in March and April of this year (lower left)." (EPA)

Record-Breaking Snowfall Engulfs Parts of Norway. The Watchers has details: "A number of snowfall records tumbled across Norway, particularly its northern region, over the weekend. According to state meteorologist Eirik Samuelsen, Northern Norway has been practically buried by snow all throughout the season. With more heavy snow expected later in the week, this season is likely to become Tromso's snowiest.​ While people in the south enjoyed the cool weather in the past week, the residents in the north shivered through the cold and struggled with the heavy snow. Official measurements in the northern municipality of Tromso said 30 cm (12 inches) settled in the area on Sunday alone, April 5, 2020..."

2020 Hurricane Forecast: Above Average Intensity. Here's an excerpt from Forbes: "Those extra goods in your pantry may be useful for more than one reason. As if 2020 has not already walloped us beyond belief, brace yourself for more of nature’s power: Because of warm seas and favorable weather patterns, this Atlantic hurricane season could include a greater-than-average number of major hurricanes. Forecasters from Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project, led by research scientist Phil Klotzbach, announced on Thursday that although there are 2.7 major hurricanes during a typical season — between June 1 and Nov. 30 — eight hurricanes are expected this year. And this includes four major hurricanes, with winds of at least 111 miles per hour..."

How Biased Is Your Favorite New Source? This Chart Will Tell You. Big Think has an interesting post; here's a clip: "...Otero analyzed news sources for bias and reliability, and then charted her results. Her side project became the first version of the Media Bias Chart. In 2018, she founded Ad Fontes Media as a public benefit corporation—naming the company after the Latin phrase meaning, "back to the source." After a successful crowdfunding campaign, Otero gathered additional analysts to perform deeper dives into news content. Today, her Media Bias Chart has reached version 5.1. Each score is now backed by an analysis of multiple articles, a weighted average of those raw article scores, and multiple analyst rankings from people across the political spectrum..."

Graphic credit : "The Media Bias Chart, version 5.1, charts reliability and bias in about 90 popular news sources."

42 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities.

55 F. average high on April 9.

57 F. high on April 9, 2019.

April 10, 1977 : A record high of 86 is set at Redwood Falls.

GOOD FRIDAY: Partly sunny with less wind. Winds: W 7-12. High: near 50



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, better outdoor day of weekend. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 38. High: 53



EASTER SUNDAY: Changeover to wet snow. A few inches possible metro, plowable amounts much of southeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin. Winds N 10-20. Wake-up: 35. High: near 40 (falling)



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a cold wind. Winds NW 10-20. Wake-up: 28. High: 37



TUESDAY: Clouds linger, tired of wind chill. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 23. High: 33



WEDNESDAY: Winds ease with more sunshine. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 21. High: near 40



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, not as harsh. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 31. High: 48

Photo credit above: Pete Schenck.

Climate Stories...

Will Coronavirus Kill the Oil Industry? I suspect a slow fade, not an overnight fade-to-black. Bill McKibbon at The New Yorker has an analysis; here's an excerpt that caught my eye: "...Even without tax incentives, you can buy a new electric vehicle for the average price of a new American car. They cost far less to operate, they have very few moving parts to break, and, according to surveys, drivers like them better than other cars. Or think about home heating: air-source heat pumps can save you thirty per cent compared with filling an oil or propane tank. Meanwhile, chefs are increasingly turning off the gas and converting to induction cooktops—and you can do likewise, at a starting cost of about fifty dollars. This transformation isn’t going to happen overnight—there’s a lot of inertia in any system, and especially so in energy systems. The transition from wood to coal, and from coal to oil, took many decades, and the oil industry has been counting on a slow passage this time, too..."

Graphic credit : Sarah Grillo, Axios.

Is FEMA Footing the Bill for Others' Repeated Climate Change Mistakes? The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has an interesting post; here's an excerpt: "...The federal government didn’t always pick up the tab for damage from natural disasters. But in the last seven decades, Congress has increasingly covered the bills. During the decade from 2005 to 2014, the federal government committed almost $280 billion for disaster assistance. Congress has spent over $3.6 trillion on disaster relief alone since 1964. With worsening climate impacts—more intense storms, bigger wildfires, deeper droughts, greater extremes of heat and precipitation, in addition to sea-level rise—these bills will only grow. One way to shrink the ballooning invoice is to ensure that the decisions about where and how to build take into account the growing risks of climate change. According to a recent National Institute of Building Sciences study, every dollar spent on reducing risk before disaster strikes saves approximately $6 in damages. And when it comes to building in accordance with the latest building codes, the savings grow to $11 for every $1 invested..."

Photo credit : Walt Jennings, FEMA.

Climate Change: How Bad It Gets Is Up to Us. Jeff Goodell reports for Rolling Stone: "...The other big uncertainty about our climate future has to do with tipping points. The latest research is showing some Earth systems may be more resilient than most people thought. The Gulf Stream system, for example, “has been slowing down in recent decades,” says Gavin Schmidt, head of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies. “But I don’t think anyone is worried about it shutting down anytime soon.” It’s the same with the melting of the permafrost in the Arctic: The more the permafrost warms, the more methane it releases, the more it warms the atmosphere — but none of the climate scientists I talked to believe there is a point when it runs away with itself. Similarly with the Amazon rainforest: As warming combines with deforestation, parts of it may turn into more of a savannah-like ecosystem. “But it’s not like there is a sudden crash and the entire Amazon disappears,” says Hausfather..."