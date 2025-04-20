Easter is celebrated with giant caterpillar-like hats and flames in this Mexican town

TETELA DEL VOLCAN, Mexico — Every year, the winding mountain streets of Tetela del Volcán are filled with a crush of vivid yellows, purples, greens, oranges and blues.
Hundreds of what appear to be human-sized caterpillars with elaborate stripes bob along the road.
Shaggy tissue paper hats resembling caterpillars sit atop the heads of men and women wearing bearded and mustached leather masks, and colored capes adorned with images of Jesus and Virgin Mary. The characters they portray are known as ''sayones''.
These elaborate costumes, imitations of Roman soldiers, are part of a cherished Easter celebration dating back 350 years in the central Mexican town. Residents of town, which sits pressed up next to Mexico's active Popocatépetl volcano, prepare for months for the three-day celebration every Easter weekend.
'It's part of our essence'
''The tradition, it's part of our essence,'' said José Alfredo Jimenez, the town's director of tourism and culture. ''It's something that gives us our originality as Tetelans. No one else in Mexico does anything like this, it's unique.''
Jimenez said the celebration came to be when European colonizers arrived to Latin America and attempted to evangelize local Indigenous communities to Catholicism, often spreading their religion through theatrical performances portraying figured from the crucifixion of Jesus, including Roman soldiers.
Throughout the years, the tradition grew to take on its own identity, mixing with local Mexican customs like many Easter and Holy Week celebrations across Latin America.