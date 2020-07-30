The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 are closed in Maple Grove after a semitrailer truck rolled over Thursday morning at the I-494/694 interchange.

Traffic is being diverted south on I-494, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The truck carrying about 40,000 pounds of fruit tipped over around 4:a.m., according to a dispatcher at the Regional Transportation Management Center in Roseville.

The crash was causing a big backup, with traffic near a standstill starting at Weaver Lake Road.

MnDOT said the freeway could be closed until around 9 a.m. while crews clean up the mess

The truck driver did not appear to be injured, the dispatcher said.