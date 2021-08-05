Minnesotan gymnast Suni Lee's Olympic triumph will be celebrated Sunday afternoon with a parade in the east metro.

The parade honoring the gold medal winner will begin at 3 p.m. at the intersection of White Bear and Arlington avenues in St. Paul, according to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher. It will end at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood around 5 p.m.

On Thursday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter tweeted a selfie he took with Lee as he welcomed her back to Minnesota at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

"We were all super excited to welcome our #Olympic Champion @sunisalee_ back to @cityofsaintpaul today! (Ps- Don't miss the parade this Sunday!)," he wrote.

Parade security will be coordinated by St. Paul police, Maplewood police, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Alex Chhith