GREENVILLE, N.C. — Jayden Gardner was 11-for-12 shooting and 27 points to lead East Carolina past Division III North Carolina Wesleyan 91-62 on Tuesday.

Brandon Suggs added 14 points for East Carolina (2-0), Tristen Newton 11 and Bitumba Baruti 10.

Damon McDowell had 26 points for the Battling Bishops (0-3). Isaiah Lewis added 14 points.