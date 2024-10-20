Sports

East Carolina fires coach Mike Houston after 5 seasons and loss to Army

East Carolina has fired coach Mike Houston after five seasons.

October 20, 2024 at 4:42PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina has fired coach Mike Houston after five seasons.

Athletic director Jon Gilbert made the announcement Sunday, a day after the Pirates (3-4) lost to No. 23 Army 45-28. Defensive coordinator Blake Harrell will be interim coach for the remainder of the season.

''After earning back-to-back bowl invitations, we looked poised for continued success,'' said Gilbert of bowl appearances in 2021-22. ''Unfortunately, we have not seen the results we all want, and a change is needed to move the program forward.''

Last season, the Pirates finished 2-10. They were 27-38 under Houston since he took the job in 2019.

At James Madison, Houston won an FCS national championship in 2016.

