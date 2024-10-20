East Carolina fires coach Mike Houston after 5 seasons and loss to Army

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina has fired coach Mike Houston after five seasons.
East Carolina has fired coach Mike Houston after five seasons.
By The Associated Press
Athletic director Jon Gilbert made the announcement Sunday, a day after the Pirates (3-4) lost to No. 23 Army 45-28. Defensive coordinator Blake Harrell will be interim coach for the remainder of the season.
''After earning back-to-back bowl invitations, we looked poised for continued success,'' said Gilbert of bowl appearances in 2021-22. ''Unfortunately, we have not seen the results we all want, and a change is needed to move the program forward.''
Last season, the Pirates finished 2-10. They were 27-38 under Houston since he took the job in 2019.
At James Madison, Houston won an FCS national championship in 2016.
