World
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,300
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,300 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.
Sports
Come for Reusse on the Wolves and Gophers. (Stay for the 'Reusse rant')
The Timberwolves winning big, the Gophers losing big (and often), Karl-Anthony Towns still on the mend. Those are on columnist Patrick Reusse's mind in his weekly visit with host Michael Rand.
High Schools
Prep weekend update: 2 small schools score big, girls hockey seeds, a hot goalie
When two top metro boys basketball teams met, two long runs kept the game going and two overtimes were needed to settle it. And there was much more worth noting in high school sports over the weekend in our new feature.
Minneapolis
Motorist fatally shot near Loring Park in Minneapolis, then crashes into other vehicle
The shooting and subsequent collision occurred about 1:15 a.m. on the western edge of downtown.
www.startribune.com
