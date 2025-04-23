World

An earthquake in the Sea of Marmara shakes Istanbul. No immediate reports of damage

April 23, 2025 at 10:30AM

ISTANBUL — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 shook Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkey's disaster and emergency management agency said. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

The earthquake had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (about 6 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey. Its epicenter was some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara.

It was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 5.3. The disaster and emergency management agency urged residents to stay away from buildings.

The earthquake was felt in neighboring regions, reports said.

Turkey is crossed by two major fault lines, and earthquakes are frequent.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Feb. 6, 2023, and a second powerful tremor that came hours later, destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern Turkish provinces, leaving more than 53,000 people dead. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

