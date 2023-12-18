BEIJING — At least 95 people were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in northwestern China, the country's state media reported on Tuesday.
The official Xinhua News Agency said that 86 people died in the province of Gansu and another nine in the neighboring province of Qinghai in the quake, which occurred just before midnight on Monday.
More than 200 people were injured, Xinhua said, 96 in Gansu and 124 in Qinghai. The quake struck in Gansu's Jishishan county, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the provincial boundary with Qinghai.
The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.9.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Volcano erupts in Iceland weeks after thousands were evacuated from a town on Reykjanes Peninsula
A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the civil defense to be put on high alert.
World
Earthquake in northwestern China kills at least 95 people in Gansu and Qinghai provinces
At least 95 people were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in northwestern China, the country's state media reported on Tuesday.
World
US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war but say no timetable
The head of the CIA jetted to Europe for talks with Israeli and Qatari officials Monday, sounding out the potential for a deal on a new cease-fire and the release of hostages in Gaza, as the U.S. defense secretary spoke to Israeli military leaders about scaling back major combat operations against Hamas.
World
Mining company agrees with court decision ordering Guatemala to grant property rights to community
Solway Investment Group, a Switzerland-based mining company with interests in Guatemala, said Monday it agreed with a regional court's decision requiring the Guatemalan government to recognize the property rights of an Indigenous community.
Business
At least 13 dead, 178 injured after a massive fuel depot explosion in Guinea's capital
An explosion and inferno at Guinea's main fuel depot in the capital of Conakry left at least 13 people dead and 178 injured, authorities said Monday, as the West African country was assisted by other nations in managing the disaster.