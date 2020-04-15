This Too Shall Pass. Spring Fling Coming



"The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The realist adjusts the sail" wrote William A. Ward.

At least the weather has given us something new to gripe about. Snow squalls in mid-April? Cold, calculated payback for a milder than average winter?

At 51.5 inches, winter snowfall at MSP is 2 inches below average, to date. Was Sunday the last big snowstorm of winter? (long pause) In all probability, yes.

We sail into spring later this week, with a slow-motion warming trend. A weak bubble of high pressure drifting overhead should mean less instability, more sunshine and fewer snow showers today. The thermometer in your yard should hit 50F Friday and 60F is possible on Saturday, before we cool off a little Sunday.

We may enjoy a few days in the 60s next week; perhaps a stray thundershower by midweek. The pattern will shift back to a milder, Pacific flow.

Speaking of fickle Aprils, on April 15, 2002 MSP saw the earliest 90-degree high on record. Temperatures peaked at 91F that afternoon. April blizzards or 90s? Talk about jaw-dropping extremes.

Lightning Facts. This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Here are a few factoids about lightning, courtesy of the Twin Cities National Weather Service: "Every thunderstorm produces lightning, which on a national basis kills more people than tornadoes in a given year.

Lightning kills around 100 Americans annually, with about 300 injuries. In Wisconsin and Minnesota, there have been many deaths and injuries over the years, most in areas such as camp grounds, although people have been injured indoors when talking on the phone.

The following are some lightning safety tips...

All thunderstorms produce lightning. It is surprising that so many people are not aware of this. Get inside a building or enclosed vehicle. Many fatalities occur when the warning signs are ignored. If caught in an open area with lightning all around, crouch down immediately! Put your hands on your knees but do not lie down on the ground. Do not use a telephone or electrical appliance. A nearby lightning strike can travel through the phone or power lines right into the home. Avoid seeking shelter beneath lone trees.

Myths and facts about lightning...

Myth : If it's not raining, there is no danger from lightning.

Fact : Lightning often strikes away from heavy rainfall, and may occur as far as 10 miles away from any rainfall.

Myth : Rubber soles of shoes or rubber tires on a car will protect you from being injured by lightning.

Fact : Rubber provides no protection from lightning. However, the steel frame of a hard-topped vehicle provides increased protection from lightning (if you are not touching metal in the car)...."

Well-Earned Warm Front. Baby steps. After a couple of days that would have felt right at home in mid-February a more stable atmosphere coaxes more sunshine out of our skies today (with fewer raging snow squalls). Temperatures moderate into Saturday, when it should actually feel like spring again. Map sequence: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Consistently Springy Next Week. 50s and 60s, according to NOAA's GFS model? I suspect we can all live with that. No windchill-babble, just a moderate, Pacific flow to help us forget about the last few days. Meteogram for MSP: WeatherBell.

Warm Finish to April. The weather-pendulum will swing in the other direction the last few days of April as a warm ridge of high pressure pushes northward across the Great Plains. The result should be fairly consistent 60s, even a few 70s. I predict most Minnesotans will approve.

Why We Can't Trust Warm Weather to Stop Coronavirus. A story at Forbes presented some information I hadn't seen before; here's an excerpt: "...Evidence in favor of the virus slowing in warm weather comes, in part, from observing seasonal patterns of viruses like influenza that build in intensity during the fall and winter and wane in the spring. Even a few other coronaviruses follow this pattern. But Relman says data suggesting that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, will follow this same pattern is inconclusive at best. “Some limited data support a potential waning of cases in warmer and more humid seasons, yet none are without major limitations,” he writes in the report. In fact, some of the places where the virus has already spread are experiencing warm weather right now. “Given that countries currently in ‘summer’ climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing rapid virus spread, a decrease in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere should not be assumed...”

Violent Storms and Tornadoes Push Across Deep South.

Capital Weather Gang has details: "At least 19 people were killed and dozens were injured after a swarm of destructive tornadoes and damaging winds tore across the South on Easter Sunday. Violent storms brought more than 400 reports of severe weather, including 360 reports of wind damage and dozens of tornadoes associated with a powerful storm system barreling across the country. Power was knocked out to 1.3 million customers between Texas and Pennsylvania. The workweek began with yet another day of dangerous weather, a continuous line of strong to severe storms stretching more than 700 miles from the Gulf Coast to the Mid-Atlantic on Monday morning..."

As Tornado Outbreak Looms, Meteorologists Say to Put Shelter Ahead of Coronavirus. Here's more perspective from . Here's more perspective from Capital Weather Gang : "...In advance of this weekend’s anticipated onslaught of vicious weather, the American Meteorological Society, the scientific organization representing about 12,000 meteorologists, is seeking to prevent people from avoiding tornado shelters due to coronavirus fears. “Do not let the virus prevent you from seeking refuge from a tornado,” wrote the AMS in a public statement released Thursday afternoon. “If a public tornado shelter is your best available refuge from severe weather, take steps to ensure you follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention...”

The Silver Lining to Coronavirus Lockdowns: Air Quality is Improving. Details via Capital Weather Gang: "The coronavirus pandemic has put much of the world into lockdown, with factories going idle and city streets turning into eerily empty walkways. With the case count and death toll still climbing, it’s unlikely that countries will be able to flick a switch and rapidly return to pre-pandemic economic activity. But one unintended upside to this crisis has been improved air quality, particularly in the hardest-hit areas where the most draconian measures have gone into force. This has been evident in Asia, including China’s Hubei province, where this virus began spreading among humans. It’s also a trend observed in Italy, another devastated region with several thousand deaths. Now, given that all but a handful of states have implemented stay-at-home orders, the air-quality shifts are also being seen in the United States..."

With America at Home, the Streaming War is Hollywood's Ultimate Test. Wall Street Journal (paywall) talks about another potential inflection point in direct-to-home entertainment; here's an excerpt: "...Millions of Americans who are now at home are craving shared experiences and escapism, or are seeking activities for restless children. For many households, more streaming video is the answer. Americans spent an average of $37 a month on streaming services in March, up from $30 in November, according to a survey of nearly 2,000 people in recent days by The Wall Street Journal and the Harris Poll. New subscriptions were most popular among parents with children or adults working from their homes. “The reports that we get are jaw-dropping,” said Albert Cheng, chief operating officer and co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Across the board all the metrics are up significantly." Walt Disney Co. ’s Disney+ said Thursday it has surpassed 50 million global subscribers five months after its launch..."

30 F. "high" yesterday in the Twin Cities (27F colder than average).

57 F. average high on April 14.

48 F. high on April 14, 2019.

April 15, 2002: An early heat wave overtakes Minnesota. Faribault hits 93 degrees, and the Twin Cities would experience their earliest recorded 90 degree temperature with a high of 91.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny AM, PM clouds. Winds: NW 10-15. Winds: NW 10-15. High: 37



THURSDAY: More sunshine, not as harsh. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 22. High: 44



FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine, almost springy. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 29. High: 51



SATURDAY: Clouds increase, milder breeze. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 38. High: 58



SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, a bit cooler. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 40. High: 54



MONDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 36. High: 61



TUESDAY: Blue sky with a warm breeze. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 41. High: 67

Climate Stories...

Climate Change Won't Stop for the Coronavirus Pandemic. God help us if we have a series of major floods or hurricane strikes in the coming months. Here's an excerpt from ProPublica: "...The flooding, hurricanes and wildfires that now regularly arrive in the U.S. each spring and summer, after all, are not on hold because we also face a health crisis. Changes in the climate have made the chance of a natural disaster striking during this pandemic significantly more likely, and its likely impact more severe. Today, hurricanes are larger, and more intense than ever. Fires are spreading faster and further amid drought, their total size having doubled in recent years. Meanwhile, precipitation across the Midwest — which suffered devastating floods last spring — has increased by more than 45% since the 1950s. “Climate change is loading the weather dice against us,” said Katharine Hayhoe, a professor of public policy and law at Texas Tech University and one of the world’s foremost climate scientists. “We always have the chance of rolling a double six...”

Coronavirus Doubters Follow Climate Denial Playbook. There are striking similarities, as outlined by Yale Climate Connections: "For the climate community, observing U.S. national political leaders’ responses to the coronavirus pandemic has been like watching the climate crisis unfold on fast-forward. Many – particularly on the political right – have progressed through the same five stages of science denial in the face of both threats...The same denial process has unfolded with coronavirus, but over a far more compressed time frame. In both crises, early warnings from scientific experts went unheeded and were often discouraged or suppressed. As a result, the American government began responding only after each threat’s impacts had become widespread and undeniable. At that point, due to the missed opportunity to prevent the outbreak of impacts, much of the response came in the form of damage control..."

Climate Change Turns the Tide on Waterfront Living. Here's an excerpt from The Washington Post Magazine (paywall): "...At its core, managed retreat is about getting people to leave a place called home. Though the coronavirus pandemic is the focus of our anxiety today, climate change is continuing unabated in the meantime. As it advances, bringing rising sea levels, increasingly devastating storms and more disastrous flooding, communities across the nation will be contending with the question confronting Norfolk: How do you unravel the allure of living on the waterfront? In recent decades, more and more Americans have moved to the coasts. Managing the inevitable retreat is studded with legal, financial and political sinkholes, a puzzle that will take decades to piece together. And the time to start doing that, experts say, is now. “Relocation is so difficult that you need to start planning for it long in advance,” says A.R. Siders of the Disaster Research Center at the University of Delaware’s Biden School of Public Policy and Administration. “We need to start learning how to do this...”

CORONAVIRUS: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: “Climate change is exacerbating…risks”: stressed by coronavirus, first responders prep for a dangerous summer (Vanity Fair), ‘hope isn't a strategy': how to prepare for a natural disaster during Covid-19 (NPR), the US has a collective action problem that’s larger than the coronavirus crisis (Vox), experts see worrisome link between coronavirus, pollution (The Hill), people in India say they're seeing the Himalayas for first time in decades amid drop in air pollution (The Hill), clearer picture of coronavirus-driven grid load declines emerges in US after weeks of lockdowns (Utility Dive), coronavirus puts Arctic climate change research on ice (Deutsche Welle), carbon emissions from fossil fuels could fall by 2.5bn tonnes in 2020 (The Guardian), the unholy alliance of Covid-19, nationalism, and climate change." (MIT Technology Review).

Coronavirus Halts Arctic Climate Change Research. EcoWatch has an update: "Every year 150 climate scientists fly far into the wilderness and bore deep into Greenland's largest glacier. Their work is complicated and important. The EastGRIP project is trying to understand how ice streams underneath the glacier are pushing vast amounts of ice into the ocean, and how this contributes to rising sea levels. But this year the drills will be silent. The ice streams will go unmeasured. The reason is the coronavirus. The fallout from measures to contain the outbreak have made the research impossible. Greenland is closed to foreigners. Its government is worried any outbreak could be particularly dangerous to its indigenous population and rapidly overwhelm its health services..."