Early voting for Minnesota's Aug. 11 primary kicked off Friday. The state could see a jump in people voting by mail or at early polling locations over the next month and a half, as residents attempt to avoid Election Day crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

The national spotlight has been on primary battles elsewhere, including Kentucky, where Democrats picked their challenger to compete with Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. And in New York, Democrats aimed to send Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez back to Congress along with newcomer and fellow progressive Jamaal Bowman.

Minnesota also has contested primary races, from Congress to the state Legislature. Here are some of the heated battles.

Contested primary races

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar will face off with Antone Melton-Meaux. A Federal Election Commission report of ActBlue donations showed Melton-Meaux raised $1.5 million in May. Omar, a prolific fundraiser whose campaign finance reports show a big cash advantage over Melton-Meaux, responded with a tweet saying, "When you push power, power pushes back."

In the divided Minnesota Legislature, there are interparty battles across the state. Democrats have a significant majority in the House, and Republicans hold the majority in the Senate by a smaller margin.

Democrats are dueling to occupy spots left open by retiring House members, including Laurie Halverson, of Eagan, and Ben Lien, of Moorhead. Incumbent DFL representatives also face challengers in the heart of the Twin Cities.

Rep. Ray Dehn, who represents parts of downtown and north Minneapolis, lost the DFL endorsement to attorney Esther Agbaje. Another lawyer, Athena Hollins, is opposing Rep. John Lesch, whose district includes St. Paul's North End and Payne-Phalen neighborhoods.

House Republicans have a rematch between former Rep. Bob Loonan and Erik Mortenson for a Shakopee-area seat. Mortenson beat the incumbent Loonan in the last primary but lost to DFL Rep. Brad Tabke.

Two Republicans — Marianne Stebbins, of Mound, and Andrew Myers, of Minnetonka Beach — are vying to take on Democratic Rep. Kelly Morrison, who represents many communities around Lake Minnetonka.

In the Senate, GOP Sen. Scott Jensen is retiring, leaving open the seat in the western suburbs that includes part of Chaska, Waconia, Watertown and Norwood Young America. Two Republicans and two Democrats are competing for the job.

Two incumbent Senate Democrats lost the party's endorsement to insurgents. Sen. Erik Simonson, who represents most of Duluth, will face off with endorsed attorney Jen McEwen.

And DFL-backed challenger Omar Fateh is attempting to unseat Sen. Jeff Hayden, who represents the south Minneapolis district where George Floyd was killed. Hayden has been at the forefront of the recent push for police accountability at the Capitol.