Wires

Early US intelligence report suggests US strikes only set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months, AP sources say

Early US intelligence report suggests US strikes only set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months, AP sources say.

The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 8:42PM

WASHINGTON — Early US intelligence report suggests US strikes only set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months, AP sources say.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

NBA owners approve $1.5B sale of Timberwolves, WNBA's Lynx to investment group led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez

NBA owners approve $1.5B sale of Timberwolves, WNBA's Lynx to investment group led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.

Wires

Early US intelligence report suggests US strikes only set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months, AP sources say

Wires

Early US intelligence report suggests US strikes only set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months, AP sources say