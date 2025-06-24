WASHINGTON — Early US intelligence report suggests US strikes only set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months, AP sources say.
Early US intelligence report suggests US strikes only set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months, AP sources say
Early US intelligence report suggests US strikes only set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months, AP sources say.
The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 8:42PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
NBA owners approve $1.5B sale of Timberwolves, WNBA's Lynx to investment group led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez
NBA owners approve $1.5B sale of Timberwolves, WNBA's Lynx to investment group led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.