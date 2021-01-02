Roseau guard Katie Borowicz is going to be in a Gophers women's basketball uniform a little earlier than expected.

Like, Sunday.

Borowicz, a three-time Class 2A all-state selection and a three-year starter at point guard for Roseau, was supposed to join the Gophers women's basketball program this fall as a part of coach Lindsay Whalen's 2021 recruiting class.

But uncertainty in the age of COVID-19 prompted Borowicz to speed things up. She graduated early from Roseau, enrolled at the University of Minnesota and has joined the Gophers program. She is expected to be in uniform when the Gophers play at Wisconsin on Sunday.

"I chose to enroll early because of the unique circumstances of this year," Borowicz said in a statement released by the team. "COVID-19 has changed a lot of aspects of not only my life, but everyone's lives. There were a lot of variables to consider but ultimately I knew it would give me the greatest chance to become a better basketball player."

Ranked as the 98th best player in the nation by ESPN's Hoopgurlz in the class of 2021, she was the 19th-ranked point guard. The 5-7 Borowicz averaged 31.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 steals and 6.0 assists per game. A member of the Roseau varsity since the seventh grade, she helped Roseau win a state title in 2017.

"We know Katie has the ability to score and create assists at an elite level," Whalen said. "We are looking forward to her providing depth in our backcourt."

Borowicz, who signed her letter of intent in November, was part of a three-player recruiting class that includes Watertown-Mayer wing Maggie Czinano and Wayne (Mich.) power forward Alanna Micheaux. Borowicz will wear No. 23 for the Gophers.

"It was difficult to leave my high school career unfinished," she said. "But the uncertainty of this year is what helped me make my decision. I love the game of basketball and I'm very grateful for this opportunity."